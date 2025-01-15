“The Godmother” was in the house on Tuesday night.

Following the January 14 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, Karmen Petrovic surfaced on social media to share some photos of some special guests that were backstage at the show.

Among those behind-the-scenes at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida was women’s wrestling legend Mickie James.

“With the godmother herself,” Petrovic wrote via X along with a pair of photos of the two backstage at the show.

Petrovic also shared a couple of images of herself backstage at the 1/14 NXT on CW show with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, who as noted, made a brief cameo appearance in the crowd during the broadcast.