IMPACT superstar Mickie James appeared on a recent edition of the Wrestling Perspective podcast to hype up this evening’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, where the legendary James will be taking on Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts championship.

During the interview, James weighed in on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE, Mandy Rose getting fired, and what could potentially be in store for WWE’s future. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.

On the termination of Mandy Rose and how it differs from Vince McMahon’s situation:

I don’t put the Mandy Rose thing and events coming back thing in the same, even on the same level, because Vince is the owner of the company. Even when he stepped down, he was still the owner of the company, and Mandy was not an employee. She was an independent contractor of the company. I would like to equate hers to the Riddle situation, in the sense that he’s had multiple chances and his thing. I don’t know all the ins and outs, because I’m not there anymore. I think the last two years of just like watching that landscape shifting hands whenever all the allegations came out, and then it shifted over to Hunter and Stephanie. I saw Stephanie come up, I thought that was a major progression. I was excited, because we all thought that was going to be the next step anyway. It would go to Shane and Stephanie, and to Hunter in that respect.

Her thoughts on McMahon coming back to potentially sell the company: