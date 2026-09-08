Mickie Knuckles has been hospitalized after suffering burns during a dangerous fire spot at an independent wrestling event.

The deathmatch wrestling veteran was competing for P.O.R. Wrestling in late August when she was thrown into a box that had been set on fire. A fire extinguisher was used, while someone nearby quickly pulled Knuckles away from the flames. However, she remained exposed to the fire for several seconds before being brought to safety.

Knuckles initially posted a video stating that she had not gone to the hospital and would not be launching a GoFundMe campaign. Her condition later required hospital treatment, and a fundraiser has since been created on her behalf.

“As many of you have seen, one of my best friends, Mickie Knuckles, was badly burned during a wrestling match,” fundraiser organizer Joshua Evans wrote.

“A couple of days later, her injuries required her to be admitted to the hospital’s burn unit, where she remains receiving treatment and beginning what may be a difficult road to recovery.”

Evans explained that professional wrestling is how Knuckles supports her two children. She has already been forced to cancel several bookings, resulting in lost income while she undergoes treatment.

In her initial video, Knuckles said she believed she had asked the appropriate questions beforehand, including what type of fluid would be used for the spot. She noted that P.O.R. Wrestling is known for performing stunts and believes everyone involved did the best they could.

Knuckles also expressed gratitude that no one else was seriously injured, including the wrestler who was already inside the burning box. That performer reportedly suffered mostly surface-level burns.

Before being admitted to the hospital, Knuckles planned to honor her upcoming bookings. She also acknowledged that she may need to become more comfortable saying “no” when presented with dangerous spots.

Footage of the incident has attracted significant attention on social media. Knuckles asked both her supporters and critics not to attack one another and made it clear that she does not want her children dragged into the discussion.

Knuckles began her wrestling career with IWA Mid-South in the early 2000s. She also had a brief run with TNA Wrestling in 2008.