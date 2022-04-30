Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the legendary Microman will be in action at the May 13th Kings of Colosseum event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that Microman will make his Philly debut at Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Micromania is invading South Philadelphia as the “World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman will set foot for the very first time inside the 2300 Arena on May 13.

Soaring high since his MLW debut earlier this year, Microman has quickly become one of the league’s most popular wrestlers.

Confirmed for competition, the smallest wrestler in history promises to thrill and excite fans as he continues his micro-march into the hearts of fans around the world as continues his fight against Gangrel’s new brood, Strange Sangre.

Look for the Micromobile to roar into Philly as Microman readies to show the City of Brotherly Love he is inch for inch the greatest grappler in the sport.

Who will Microman square off against? Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:

Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards

nZo

Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

The Sandman

Aramis

Arez

Matt Cross

ACH

KC Navarro

Los Maximos

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

