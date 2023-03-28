MLW has announced a new matchup for the War Chamber event.

The legendary Microman will be battling Beastman in singles-action at the show, which takes place on April 6th from the legendary Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Aside from the War Chamber match MLW fans will see the start of the O2023 pera Cup tournament.

Full details can be found in the press release below.

Major League Wrestling today announced Beastman (managed by Kimchee) vs. Microman (managed by Mister Saint Laurent) at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

🎟Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Super heavyweight Beastman is roaring mad.

According to his handler, Kimchee, the 394-pounder has been keeping an eye on the miraculous ascension of the “World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and is offended by Mister Saint Laurent’s claim Microman is truly “pound-for-pound” the greatest fighter in the sport.

Not impressed by Microman’s 3-feet of fury, Beastman has demanded a match with the masked mini luchador… and he’s accepted!

Will Beastman’s 350-pound advantage over the pugnacious pint-sized luchador lead to Microman’s end in MLW? Or will Microman light up Beastman like Times Square with his uncanny arsenal?

Microman made need a MEGA miracle to survive this rumble in New York City.

Find out Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. Real1

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Lio Rush

Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

Mandy León vs. Clara Carreras

Microman vs. Beastman

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Delirious

Sam Adonis

FBI

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT; and MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.