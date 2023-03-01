Microman will return to the MLW ring on tonight’s MLW Underground episode on REELZ, teaming with Lince Dorado and La Estrella to take on Delirious, Mini Abismo Negro and Azteca Uno. This will be his official debut for the company. Then at 11pm ET, on a classic episode of MLW, he will team with Dorado to face Negro and Delirious in a match taped last Fall at MLW Fightland.

Microman recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he’s excited for the opportunity. Microman’s favorite wrestler is one who has traveled the world to perform, Mascarita Dorado (fka Gran Metalik), and he said he’s hoping to leave a similar impact on the industry.

“I’m excited to be part of MLW and represent all of Mexico,” Microman said via translator. “Whenever you see me, I hope you see that I am representing MLW and Mexico with great pride.”

The 24 year old Microman began training under lucha legend Último Guerrero 7 years ago. Standing at just over 3 feet tall and weighing at 62 pounds, Microman is billed as “The World’s Greatest Wonder.” He is the son of KeMonito, a manager and mascot in Mexico’s CMLL promotion. SI noted that despite the strong parallels in their work and the fact that they are blood, Microman and his father have struggled to form much of a relationship. Microman never wanted to be a mascot or manager, but he has always wanted to wrestle.

“I never wanted to be a mascot like my dad,” Microman said before gently reminding the interviewer that he prefers not to speak about his father. “People look at us like we are the same, but we are very different—in our styles and our companies. I am making my own path.”

Most of Microman’s life remains a mystery, but he did enjoy studying computer science in school. However, that was not what motivated him at night, and was not the inspiration needed to get through the training sessions with Guerrero.

“I needed to prove myself to Último Guerrero,” Microman said. “He pushed me, and I never gave up. He saw this future in me, and he believed in me. He didn’t want to be a mascot. I didn’t want to be that, either. I am here to wrestle. I know I am smaller than anyone else, and I have heard hurtful comments about it. But I stay strong. That is why I decided to call myself Microman.”

The “painfully shy” Microman is introduced to a whole new world of purpose and spirit when he puts his luchador mask on.

“I love wearing a mask,” he said. “Even when I was young, I loved the idea of it. That is part of our culture in Mexico. You never know that luchador’s identity. It is a mystery. Even my mother was scared at first of me wrestling. She did not want me to do this. But now she has given me all her support. When she sees me in the mask, she believes, too. I feel like a comic book superhero. That is when I come alive. I get super powers.”

Microman now has a goal of showing how that true strength comes in all sizes. Once he steps foot in the ring, he wants people to believe that he is among the toughest humans at 63 pounds.

“I was born to do this,” Microman declared. “I was born to be Microman.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.