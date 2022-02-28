Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that lucha-libre star Microman has signed a multi-year deal with the promotion. Full details, including comments from MLW CEO Court Bauer can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced the signing of Microman to a multi-year deal.

Microman thrilled and amazed fans with his MLW debut on FUSION this past week (watch) as he defied the odds, physics and the enormity of his opponents to impress and win the match and the heart of fans around the world.

“Not since the days of Andre the Giant has there been someone so special that they bring pure wonderment and joy like you experience when Microman competes,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Inch for inch, Microman may just be the greatest wrestler the world has ever seen and I’m excited to share this one of a kind inspiring athlete with the world.”

Standing just one meter in height, Microman is a mini luchador.

Microman comes to MLW after taking Mexico by storm where he appeared in car commercials for the McLaren 570S Coupe sports car as well as competing for some of Mexico’s top lucha organizations, Microman now makes the leap to Major League Wrestling.

“The world’s greatest wonder,” Microman is the smallest wrestler in the world.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.