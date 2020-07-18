Mike and Maria Bennett Set To Appear On ROH Strong Podcast

Ring of Honor has announced on Twitter that former WWE stars Mike and Maria Bennett (Kanellis) will be appearing on Monday’s episode of the ROH Strong podcast. The tweet details that they will be discussing their releases from WWE two months after the birth of their child, their work in ROH, what their future holds and more.
#ROHSTRONG Podcast Episode 13 Monday 7/20 features Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis Bennett. https://t.co/NnuHIzMuAI
Mike & Maria open up about their WWE run & being released two months after the birth of their second child, working together in ROH, what the future holds & more. pic.twitter.com/YsORljRmaY
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 18, 2020
- WWE SmackDown Results 7/17/20
- Drew McIntyre Slams The Rock On Instagram For Supporting Dolph Ziggler
- Lio Rush and Finn Balor Clear The Air On Twitter Regarding Rumored Heat With Each Other
- Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows On Previous Talks With AEW, Say They Regret Re-Signing With WWE, Triple H Throwing Money At Them
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown Show
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?