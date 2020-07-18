Mike and Maria Bennett Set To Appear On ROH Strong Podcast

Ring of Honor has announced on Twitter that former WWE stars Mike and Maria Bennett (Kanellis) will be appearing on Monday’s episode of the ROH Strong podcast. The tweet details that they will be discussing their releases from WWE two months after the birth of their child, their work in ROH, what their future holds and more.

#ROHSTRONG Podcast Episode 13 Monday 7/20 features Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis Bennett. https://t.co/NnuHIzMuAI Mike & Maria open up about their WWE run & being released two months after the birth of their second child, working together in ROH, what the future holds & more. pic.twitter.com/YsORljRmaY — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 18, 2020