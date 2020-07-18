 Mike and Maria Bennett Set To Appear On ROH Strong Podcast

Mike and Maria Bennett Set To Appear On ROH Strong Podcast

2 comments

Ring of Honor has announced on Twitter that former WWE stars Mike and Maria Bennett (Kanellis) will be appearing on Monday’s episode of the ROH Strong podcast. The tweet details that they will be discussing their releases from WWE two months after the birth of their child, their work in ROH, what their future holds and more.

