IMPACT X-Division champion Mike Bailey recently spoke with Fightful to hype up the promotion’s upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view, where Bailey will be defending his gold against longtime industry veteran, Frankie Kazarian.

During the interview, Bailey spoke about sharing a maneuver with WWE superstar Naomi, and how he finds the Glow Queen to be one of the very best wrestlers in the industry. Highlights can be found below.

On the move he shares with Naomi:

“No, sorry. They’re the Naomi Kicks now. If anything, she inspired me at this point. She has taken over those kicks.”

How he believes Naomi to be one of the best pro-wrestlers in the world:

“It feels great. Of course, it does. Two layers to this. I didn’t invent those kicks. They’re a thing in Tae Kwon Do. If you go on YouTube right now and put in Athens Olympic Tae Kwon Do Highlights you will see only those kicks because at the time, those multiple scissor kicks as well as counter-spinning hook kicks, were the style at the time for Tae Kwon Do. Tae Kwon Do is 90% that if you watch it from that era. But Naomi did make a tweet when it happened and she quote tweeted someone saying, ‘Those are Mike Bailey kicks,’ and she said, ‘Oh, you know what? I can watch his tapes.’ So I don’t know of the official full story, but yes. I thought the kicks were great when she did it. I think Naomi’s one of the greatest pro wrestlers on earth right now. I think she’s absolutely fantastic and, yes, I want everyone to do what I do. I never have an issue with it. I think it’s great.”