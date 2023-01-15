Mike Bailey never forgets his humble beginnings or the people who helped him get to the spot he is in today.

The former X-Division champion and 2023 PWG BOLA winner spoke with METRO about his monumental year, as well as his love of WWE superstar Kevin Owens, who he credits for helping shape his career in professional wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Credits Kevin Owens for his growth as a wrestler:

Kevin Steens, now Owens, was a big part of my growth as a professional wrestler. He was one of the many moments – I’ve had a lot – where I was like, “Wow, this person, their brain is way more equipped for professional wrestling than mine and I really need to step it up and figure out what they’re doing.

On winning PWG BOLA 2023: