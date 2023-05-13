Mike Bailey really wants to become a double champion in IMPACT Wrestling.

The “Speedball” spoke about this ultimate goal during a recent interview on the Battleground podcast. Bailey says his current focus is to win the ongoing Best of the Super Juniors tournament in NJPW, then he plans on chasing the X-Division Championship once again.

I think step one is going to be to win the Best of Super Juniors tournament. I think if I can win that and make a huge statement by doing so, but I’m looking at Steve Maclin, of course I am, but I am also looking at the X-Division Championship scene. We’ve got a big match between Trey Miguel and Chris Sabin coming up at Under Siege, and I like to keep my options open. I like to pay attention, and I will land wherever I fit best.

As noted, Bailey doesn’t just want to hold one title in IMPACT, but many. He tells the Battleground podcast that he wants to be the first to hold the world title and X-Division title at the same time.

My goal is both. I want to be both the X-Division and World Champion at the same time. Maybe tag team champion as well, but that’s what I’m gunning for. I’m a ‘shoot for the moon, and even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.’ I want to achieve big things, and I don’t think it has been done before, and I would love to be the first one to do it. Winning the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X Match at the 20th Slammiversary seemed absolutely impossible as well, yet I did it.

Last year Bailey had an epic 60-minute Iron Man Match with the then world champion Josh Alexander. Elsewhere in the interview, he expressed how much that match meant to him before teasing that the two will collide once again down the line. You can read those comments here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)