IMPACT star and former X-Division champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on the Canadian independent scene, and how much he loves wrestling Josh Alexander, a man he believes is one of the best workers in the world. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander one of the best in the world:

I have [worked with Josh Alexander a handful of times in Canada]. I mean, of course… he is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world and every time I go up against him, it feels like a new test. It’s setting a new benchmark. But, not only for us as professional wrestlers but, for Canadian wrestling as well which I think he and I do an excellent job of representing. I should mention it every chance I get.

How talented the Canadian indie scene is:

The amount of talent in Canada right now that goes underrepresented, mostly because of the border and just a lack of visibility but there is so much talent out there in Canada right now and you know, if me and Josh can be any indication of the level of professional wrestling that goes on… I’m from Montreal, he’s from Toronto, completely different parts, very far away. Vancouver is also completely full of talent right now and absolutely going off but, yeah, every time we wrestle each other, we always make something special, he is undoubtedly one of the best in the world and I mean, there is a undiscovered talent pool for most American pro wrestling fans that is just, you know, out there. Not quite on the same level obviously, but close.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)