“Speedball” Mike Bailey is very happy being with IMPACT Wrestling.

The former X-Division Champion spoke about this topic during his recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he also opened up about his brief time in NXT and how he feels he could fit into any company, especially if the money is right. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he has time to think about his options but he wants to stay with IMPACT:

Things are going very well right now and you know, I’ve got a lot of time to contemplate my options and if things keep going the way they are, I’d love to stay with IMPACT.

Talks his brief run with NXT and how he feels he could do anything a company asks of him if the money is right:

I briefly accepted an offer from NXT. It was 2020 or 2021. I can’t even remember. Which I was excited about, but a big part of that was knowing that I am a very, very good professional wrestler, like I’m a excellent professional wrestler. I know this, and I feel like if I signed a promotion for a lot of money, and they decided they wanted me to be, let’s say, a literal clown whose gimmick is that he farts around, and that’s how he moves with his farts. I would still put on excellent professional wrestling, and I have that confidence, and you know that will probably plays a role in where I eventually end up.

Full interview is below.

https://www.youtube.com/live/gWgdInXeAyI?feature=share

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)