Mike Bailey opens up about his run with IMPACT Wrestling.

The “Speedball” signed with the promotion back in 2021 and has already had a run as the X-Division Champion. When appearing on the Battleground Podcast Bailey says that he feels like he was able to cram an entire career’s worth of wrestling since he made his IMPACT debut.

You say it’s been just over a year since I made my debut with Impact, and that sounds absolutely crazy to me. I feel like I was able to cram in an entire career’s worth of wrestling in Impact since 2022.

Another accolade that Bailey had was going 60-minutes with Josh Alexander for the world championship, a matchup Alexander ended up winning. Bailey rates his showdown with the Walking Weapon very high on his personal list before teasing that their rivalry is far from over.

It’s very close to number one, given how recently it’s happened. If you ask me for my favorite match, it’s typically something very recent because, again, continual progress. The 60 minutes that we had in Impact definitely feels like part of the story to me, and it feels like there is much, much more to come between Josh Alexander and myself.

Last month, Bailey did an interview where he talked about his feud with Jonathan Gresham. You can read about that here. Check out his latest interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)