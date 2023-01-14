IMPACT superstar, former X-Division champion, and this year’s PWG BOLA 2023 winner Mike Bailey recently appeared on the Dark Puroresu Flowsion program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included The Speedball discussing his desire to have a rematch with Kenny Omega, and how he’s never faced Ricochet or Bryan Danielson. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wants a rematch with Kenny Omega:

I feel like in the past several years, I have wrestled a majority of the world’s best wrestlers so there are a ton of rematches I want. The main one being against Kenny Omega.

On people he’s never wrestled:

In terms of people I have never wrestled, Ricochet and I have crossed paths many times but never actually shared the ring. The top one is Bryan Danielson. I realize that this might never happen but it’s definitely highest on the list for me.

