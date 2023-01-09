Mike Bailey is the winner of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

The former X-Division champion defeated AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita in the final round to capture the prestigious trophy, one that has been won by numerous big names in the industry. That includes Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Ricochet, Jeff Cobb, Zack Sabre Jr., Low Ki, El Generico, Davey Richards, Daniel Garcia, and more.

Bailey, who currently wrestles for IMPACT, was a breakout star in PWG years ago, but was banned from the United States due to a visa issue that kept him in Canada. He is now making up for that time lost. Congratulations Bailey.