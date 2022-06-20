There was a title change when Ace Austin made his latest X-Division Title defense against Andrew Everett, Kenny King, Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, and Alex Zayne in an Ultimate X bout.
The match took place at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Sunday night from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN that aired on pay-per-view. There were several wild spots throughout the match that saw Bailey got over to win the title.
