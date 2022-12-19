AEW star Mike Bennett from The Kingdom recently took to Twitter to shout out his current employer, where the former ROH and IMPACT tag champion praised AEW for putting the wrestlers and their families over anything else. His tweet reads, “AEW’s commitment to Wrestlers and their families is second to none. Very much appreciated.”

When one fan pushed back and claimed that Bennett would only be regulated to Dark he fired back with this response: “I loved working Dark. I loved working Top Flight on Zero Hour. I loved being on Rampage. You take the role you are given and run with it. I love that I had last weekend off to see my Daughter’s Dance Recital. Perspective is the key to happiness.”

A second fans then claimed that Bennett was a “bad hire” from AEW President Tony Khan. Unaffected, Bennett wrote back, “I’m not for everyone. That’s the beauty of pro wrestling, like who you like. The people I am for, I love each and everyone of them. Such an awesome community of fans and friends, using social media to spread positivity and perseverance. Be well, my friend.”

Bennett, his wife Maria Kanellis, and tag partner Matt Taven all joined AEW earlier this year. They most recently competed on the Zero Hour pre-show of ROH Final Battle. See the exchange below.

