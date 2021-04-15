Pro-wrestling stars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis recently spoke with PW Insider to discuss all things pro-wrestling in an interview that will be published later this week.

During the interview the duo revealed that they have officially signed with Ring of Honor, and will be remaining with the promotion moving forward. Since their release from WWE one year ago Mike has competed for the NWA world championship, as well as reunite with his longtime friend in ROH, Matt Taven. Meanwhile Maria recently announced that the ROH women’s division, aka WOH, will be getting revamped.

ROH is expected to make a statement regarding the signings soon. Stay tuned.