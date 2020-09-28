Indie superstar Mike Bennett (fka Mike Kanellis in WWE) was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he feels about WWE’s current RETRIBUTION storyline. Highlights are below.

How everyone involved in RETRIBUTION is an exceptional talent:

Everyone that’s in RETRIBUTION is fantastic. They’re unbelievable talents, and I know Dijak from the Northeast and Mia Yim I worked with over at Impact and I think the world of her. And Shane Thorne, I just think is the best, but it’s like, I just don’t know what else to say when I see the fact that they have this cool idea of these group of people that are sick of the way the company’s working.

How WWE keeps shooting themselves in the foot with the RETRIBUTION storyline:

But then they are just shooting themselves in the foot. They don’t take little pieces and think them through. They don’t think the fact that these guys want to destroy WWE, but we’re going to give them a contract and sign them? Even if you erase the fact that I have a wrestling mind and just look at it from a simple perspective of just a normal person watching this, like if I was trying to destroy the NFL, Roger Goodell is not going to give me a contract, or Robert Kraft is not going to sign me to the Patriots because I’m trying to destroy the NFL.

How the names WWE gave to RETRIBUTION is only going to make it harder for them to succeed:

They back themselves into a corner, and I hope they can find a way out of it, but they have an uphill battle with those names. Now names don’t mean crap. They don’t. I get it. If you’re talented enough, you can overcome the name, but it’s incredibly difficult. It’s already an uphill battle, and on top of that, they’re dealing with bad booking decisions on top of bad names. So it’s tough, and this isn’t me crapping on WWE. This is just tough. It’s difficult, and I love the fact that Shane Thorne is Slapjack because I’m going to give him so much crap next time I see him and just keep calling him Slapjack, but I can do that because I took the name Mike Kanellis, so he can throw it right back in my face.

Full interview is below.