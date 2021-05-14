Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett took to Twitter this morning and reacted to WWE receiving ownership of the “Mike Kanellis” name.

WWE originally filed to trademark the “Mike Kanellis” name back in 2018 when Mike and wife Maria Kanellis-Bennett were working for the company. Mike responded to a tweet on the trademark today and apparently is not missing his WWE ring name at all.

“Keep it and burn it,” Mike wrote in response to the Mike Kanellis trademark filing.

Mike and Maria left WWE last year amid COVID-19 budget cuts. They are currently working for ROH after recently signing contracts with the company.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Mike’s tweet below:

Keep it and burn it. https://t.co/E7BVXxxds2 — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) May 14, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.