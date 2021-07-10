ROH star Mike Bennett recently spoke with Metro UK to hype up this weekend’s Best In The World pay per view, where Bennett will challenge Jonathan Gresham for the Pure Championship. Highlights from the interview, which include Bennett discussing how WWE made him dislike wrestling, are below.

Says WWE beat the love of wrestling out of him:

“It was one of those things where I felt like WWE kinda beat the love out of wrestling for me. I’d always loved wrestling, I loved what it was, I loved performing but then when I got there, I got to the point where I was like, “I don’t like this.”

Not appreciating his first run with ROH:

“When I was in Ring of Honor the first time, I don’t think I truly appreciate the opportunity I was given. I was young and stuff. You can always chalk it up to that. I don’t think I ever took a moment to be like, “Oh my God, I have a good spot in this great company that has produced mega stars.”