Congratulations are in order for a longtime pro wrestling couple.

AEW and ROH star Mike Bennett and his wife, longtime women’s wrestling star Maria Kanellis-Bennett, surfaced on social media on Monday to make a big personal announcement.

In a video shared via their official respective Instagram pages, Mike and Maria show their gifts opening up gift t-shirts that reveals they have a new sibling on the way, as the Kanellis family are expecting a new baby together.

“We’ve been keeping a secret,” the caption to the video reads.

The new bundle of joy coming soon will be the third child that Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have had together.