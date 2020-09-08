Independent superstar Mike Bennett (fka Mike Kanellis in WWE) took to Twitter earlier today to hype his upcoming NWA world title opportunity against Nick Aldis, which takes place on September 15th at the United Wrestling Network’s Primetime Live pay per view.

He writes, “September 15th.I am fighting for my life. Why? If I win the @nwa Worlds Heavyweight Championship,all the BS of the last 3 years gets redeemed.Winning the Championship in my first match post WWE would do so much for my family.This match is everything to me.This title is everything.”

The special will be available on demand as well as FITE TV. Check out Bennett’s tweet below.