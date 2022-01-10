TERMINUS Pro has announced on Twitter that NJPW star Alex Coughlin will no longer be competing at the promotion’s inaugural event on January 16th due to an injury, and will be replaced by former ROH tag champion, Mike Bennett, who will be taking on the current IMPACT world champion, Moose.

‼️ A T T E N T I O N ‼️ Due to injury @AlexCoughlin93 will not be competing Jan 16th. Taking his place is @RealMikeBennett! WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS @FiteTV: https://t.co/w6rPdGiCHghttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/Z127drpwuz — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 10, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP:

– Jonathan Gresham versus Josh Alexander for Gresham’s ROH world title

– Bandido versus Baron Black for Bandido’s ROH world title

– Jordynne Grace versus Kiera Hogan for the IMPACT Digital Media Title

– Joe Keys/Dante Caballero versus Tracy Williams/Fred Yehi

– Daniel Garcia versus JDX versus Adam Priest versus Invictus Khash

– Janai Kai versus Liiza Hall

– Lee Moriarty versus Jay Lethal

– Moose versus Mike Bennett