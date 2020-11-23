Independent superstar Mike Bennett (fka Mike Kanellis in WWE) has returned to Ring of Honor.

The former 24/7 champion appeared on the latest ROH TV episode to help out Matt Taven, who was being attacked by his former comrades Vincent and Bateman. Bennett previously worked in ROH from 2014-2015, where he and Taven held the ROH tag team titles.

Mike Bennett is back in ROH and back with his former Kingdom member Matt Taven and if you're not watching ROH then you're missing out . ROH is doing some incredible things like bringing back the Pure championship and EC3 recently debuted. pic.twitter.com/vVJlzaUc7p — Tyson #1fan (@1fanTyson) November 21, 2020

Bennett has also been appearing regularly on United Wrestling Network’s Primetime Live specials, with Bennett recently coming up short against NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis.