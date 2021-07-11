ROH star Mike Bennett recently spoke with Metro UK to hype up this evening’s Best In The World pay per view, where Bennett challenges Jonathan Gresham for the Pure championship. During the interview he reveals some scrapped plans while he was in WWE that would have seen him play a key role in a storyline with Bray Wyatt and The Fiend. Highlights are below.

Says he and Eric Young were going to play life-versions of the Firefly Funhouse puppets:

Early on when Bray Wyatt turned into The Fiend, Vince was always high on having Bray lead a group for some reason – he always wanted him to lead a group. We were about a week away from making it happen where me and Eric Young were gonna be part of Bray Wyatt’s group. We were gonna actually be – they were gonna bring to life the puppets. Each puppet was gonna represent an actual person. I don’t remember, there were talks that I was gonna be Sister Abigail and Eric Young was gonna be a buzzard.

Says WWE pulled the idea at the last moment: