Ring of Honor superstar Mike Bennett (fka Mike Kanellis in WWE) issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today revealing that he suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle at last night’s Final Battle pay per view, and will be out of action a maximum of six weeks, maybe fewer. Bennett writes, “I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from #FinalBattle. But I think it’s better to get it out there & move past it. I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner.”

I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from #FinalBattle. But I think it’s better to get it out there & move past it. I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner. @ringofhonor — Mike (@RealMikeBennett) December 19, 2020

Bennett and former world champion Matt Taven were victorious at last night’s Final Battle in a tag team bout against Bateman and Vincent.