IMPACT star and current tag champion Mike Bennett recently spoke with Sportskeeda to hype up the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view, where he and his OGK tag partner Matt Taven defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns. Highlights from the interview are below.

What he told Taven at the last IMPACT taping:

“We left the tapings this past weekend, and I think one of the last things I said to Taven right before we left is I said, ‘Bound For Glory is gonna be a lot of fun. We’ve never wrestled the Motor City Machine Guns, and I said, ‘Let’s remind everyone who the f*** we really are.’ That was my mindset. We’ve done a lot in this industry, we’ve gone to Japan, we’ve wrestled the Bullet Club, we’ve wrestled the Young Bucks. We’ve won gold everywhere we’ve gone, and sometimes I feel like we oftentimes get left out of the conversation of really, really good tag teams that are still around, have done a lot of good things. So I said to him, I was like, ‘Let’s use that to our advantage.’”

Says they have a chip on his shoulder:

“We’ve got a f***ing chip on our shoulder. Let’s remind everyone who the f— we are, and I have a feeling like the Motor City Machine Guns are going in there too thinking that way. They’ve been having some killer matches the last year or so, and I feel like they’re another team that doesn’t get talked about. When you look at the top tag teams, you always hear FTR, you always hear the Young Bucks, you always hear The Usos, and here’s Motor City Machine Guns, here’s The OGK. We’re like wait a minute, we’re doing just as well, we’re killing it just as well. So let’s remind everyone who the f— we are. That’s our mindset going in.”

