ROH superstar Mike Bennett was the latest guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he was planning his return to the promotion as soon as he was released from WWE. Highlights are below.

Says he’s been planning his ROH return since the minute he left WWE:

“Well, I feel like it’s been my plan for the last five years. I like to say that I was planning my return from the minute I left it. It was one of those things where I left, and the first year or so was fine, but after the first year or so, it felt like I left and I shouldn’t have. I feel like ever since then, me and Matt had always kind of been talking back and forth about what that would be like. The way we envisioned it and what we wanted and then the way life goes and the way work goes, it inevitably kind of worked out, but then, lo and behold, I get fired and here we go. Honestly, I feel like ever since I left, it was one of those things where I was like, ‘I probably shouldn’t have left.’ In my head, it’s been 5 years that I’ve been planning this return.”

How he was unhappy with his WWE run:

“It’s the best, and Matt is my best friend, so he’s too nice to say it, but the creative in my run in WWE sucked. It was the worst. We all know it was. There was nothing there. It was terrible, but on the flip side, there’s very few people, I think, in wrestling that you feel just as strongly about their success as you do your own, Matt’s one of them when he won the World Title. Unfortunately, I was at the Hall of Fame ceremony, so I couldn’t watched it, but I watched it back, I was just so happy. To travel the road with somebody, to be around this person sometimes more than your around your own family, to see someone else’s success that you truly care about as a human being, it’s the best, and to me, it gave myself hope in my lousy situation where I was like, ‘You know what, there’s someone that’s doing all the things that you want to do, and he’s your best friend. And you know what, there’s there’s still hope here. There’s still hope so keep the hope alive,’ but it’s the best. I’m just so incredibly thrilled for him.”