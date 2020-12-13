Mike Bennett recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, he looked back on the ‘whirlwind’ of being in WWE. He left ROH five years ago after Final battle and now will be competing at the show this year.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting lately, just because of the situation we’re in and where I’m at in my life” Mike Bennett began on Busted Open. “And it’s really crazy to me, to think that five years ago I left Ring of Honor? Within those five years, I essentially lived an entire lifetime.”

“I’ve grown so much in my career. The last three years might have been a little shoddy and a little kind of not the direction I hoped it would go? But as a human? As a man, as a dad and as a husband? Through these past five years I’ve grown up an insane amount. I had two kids, I bought a house, my relationship with my wife is the best it’s ever been. That is what I’m most proud of.”