ROH superstar Mike Bennett recently spoke to WrestleZone about a number of different topics, most notably how ecstatic he was to be returning to the promotion after his stint in WWE, and how much it meant to him that he and his wife, Maria Kanellis, were highlighted separately in that time. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

On ROH announcing his signing and Maria’s signing separately:

The fact that they announced it separately meant a lot to me personally, and I know it meant a lot to Maria. But that was one of the things going into [it] that like, when we decided to go back to Ring of Honor, that was one of the discussions that I had with Delirious and with Ring of Honor management, ‘This is how we wanna do it.’ We’re very much trying to go in this separately. Obviously, we’re married. Obviously, we have a family, we’re always gonna be connected, but there’s a certain time and place when you’re like, ‘You know what? It’s time to try something new. It’s time to reinvent yourself.’

How much it meant to him that ROH was on board with that idea: