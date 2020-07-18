Mike Bennett Says WWE Did Not Pay For His Rehab, Credits Maria For Taking Care Of Him

Former WWE star Mike Bennett (Kanellis) released a very cryptic tweet earlier today where the former 24/7 champion writes, “They will vilify you. They will call you bitter. They will say you are ungrateful. They will tell you to shut your mouth and just appreciate what you got. They will attack you personally. They will say nasty things about your family. But you must always speak your truth.”

Bennett, along with his wife Maria, was released from WWE back in April due to COVID-19 cutbacks. When a fan jabbed back at his tweet claiming that he should be grateful to WWE for paying for his rehab, Bennett revealed that never happened. He says, “I never went to rehab. My wife was my rehab. I recovered on the road. They never paid for my rehab and they also never reached out to me once.Not a single person in management ever contacted me to see if I needed help or if I was doing ok in my recovery.All credit goes to my wife.”

When a different fan questioned whether he ever asked WWE for help he respond with, “Nope and I’m not arguing they had any obligation to reach out to me. But when people say they paid for my rehab, they take away from all the work my wife did for me and that will never be ok with me.”

Mike and Maria are set to appear on the ROH Strong podcast on Monday where they will be addressing their WWE release. Check out the tweets below.

