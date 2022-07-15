On the latest edition of his Monday Mailbag program with AdFreeShows legendary referee Mike Chioda gave his opinion on how AEW could do a better job with refereeing, later adding that the promotion always treats him with the utmost respect every time they use him. Highlights are below.

What AEW can do to better their refereeing:

“I am not a big fan of overselling too much stuff as a ref as trying to just make sure the less you’re noticed, the more you’re doing your job. To be honest with you, it’s where the agents and the top guns of AEW have to really tighten certain things up and protect the referees.”

Says AEW treats him with such great respect:

“They treat me with such great respect when I go down there, and they’re very good, every one of them down there.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)