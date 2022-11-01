On the latest edition of his Monday Mailbag podcast, legendary referee Mike Chioda spoke about the CM Punk and AEW situation, and how he thinks that WWE should put all their differences with the Second City Saint aside and make a play to bring him back, adding that his presence would create a massive jump in ratings for the company. Highlights from Chioda’s pod can be found below.

Says from a business perspective WWE should make amends with CM Punk:

“I wouldn’t let go of CM Punk because from a business point of view, whether they start pinning Punk down the road a year or two from now or whatever they do with him, I think they’ll take him away from AEW. That would be a huge draw in ratings on TV for WWE if they get Punk back.”

What he thinks WWE should pay Punk:

“Kevin Owens is getting a great contract [of 3 to 5 million dollars a year]. There’s a lot of guys getting contracts and getting paid. Roman [Reigns] is probably making 8 to 10 million a year. If Punk came in making $5 million a year or whatever it is, I would. I’d put all of my differences aside and say ‘Let’s do business.’”

