Former WWE referee Mike Chioda talked about a wide range of topics on a Monday Mailbag episode on Ad Free Shows.

During it, he talked about Aubrey Edwards trying out as a referee for WWE before going to AEW.

“Let’s talk about Aubrey. She tried out for us. We were looking for a woman referee. I said, ‘She’s very thin. Good looking girl’, and I’m thinking she can be worked with. I would be able to work with her if we were looking for a woman in business, so obviously another referee put the kaboots to it. Shut it down. I was like, f**k. I was like, ‘What happened?’ ‘I don’t know. She didn’t work out.’ ‘She didn’t work out, why?’ Next thing you know, months later or a year later, she’s on AEW.”

“When I was down in AEW, I can’t even remember if she asked me any questions or anything about anything. She was very nice. She was a sweetheart. She took care of us, you know, took care of me and anything, always was very nice in what I needed or if I needed this or anything else, total respect for her, but I don’t know if she picked my brain. I can’t remember.”