This week’s episode of “Mailbag Monday with Mike Chioda” has been released.

During it, he was asked about whether we’ve seen the death of WWE house shows. Here is what he had to say:

“Pretty much. I think we have because there was talk about it quite some time ago in the last couple of years before Covid-19. There was talk of canceling a lot of the house shows. Maybe do one weekend once a month. So they were already filtering out the live events and the house shows before Covid-19. I don’t believe they will do away with the European live events at certain times of the year.

I think they will proceed with those tours because they make money. Those European tours are the money making tours with a very low cost and a very high income.”