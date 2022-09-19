During his Monday Mailbag show legendary wrestling referee Mike Chioda said the following about Tony Khan and his leadership in AEW: “Tony Khan is the leader. It doesn’t seem like he leads … He doesn’t need to be on every podcast. He needs to be behind the scenes more.” Full episode can be found here.

AEW has released a video of company star sharing a story for Suicide Prevention month. Check out the former Team Taz member’s powerful words in the video clip below.