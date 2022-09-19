During his Monday Mailbag show legendary wrestling referee Mike Chioda said the following about Tony Khan and his leadership in AEW: “Tony Khan is the leader. It doesn’t seem like he leads … He doesn’t need to be on every podcast. He needs to be behind the scenes more.” Full episode can be found here.
AEW has released a video of company star sharing a story for Suicide Prevention month. Check out the former Team Taz member’s powerful words in the video clip below.
“It does get better. Keep pushing.”
September is Suicide Prevention Month. AEW is committed to the mental well-being of our talent, staff & our fans. We encourage anyone struggling to reach out & get help. @truewilliehobbs shares his story.
Resource: @988Lifeline pic.twitter.com/nY5cBRr7cg
