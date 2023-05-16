Mike Chioda gives his thoughts on the controversial CM Punk.

The legendary referee spoke about the Second City Saint during his Monday Mailbag program on AdFreeShows. Chioda addresses the issues that Punk has faced in AEW, including his brawl with The Elite, but states that at the end of the day this business is about money and no one works harder than Punk does.

At the end of the day, it’s about the business. It’s about money. CM Punk will provide you with one hell of a show. Every time he goes out there, he gives it 110%. His promos are phenomenal whether it is shoot or work, and most of them are shoot. I’ve always loved CM Punk

Chioda continues by saying that wrestling will always have a clashing of personalities and that sometimes talents will not get along.

There’s a lot of guys in this business over the decades that have attitudes. They just stand up for what they feel in the business, whether they’re making money or not… You’re gonna put 50 guys in the locker room and not all are going to get along… Personalities clash.

CM Punk is rumored to return to AEW this summer.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)