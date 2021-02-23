This week’s episode of “Mailbag Monday with Mike Chioda” has been released.

During it, he was asked about the matches between The Rock and John Cena in 2012 and 2013 as well as whether he wanted to referee the second match after doing the honor in their first encounter.

The former WWE Champion beat Cena at WrestleMania 28 in Miami, Florida then the next year at WrestleMania 29, Cena beat The Rock to win the WWE Title in New Jersey.

“That was decided ahead of time. Rock was the man that definitely took the torch after Hogan. I’ve always admired Rock over the years working with him. Rock set me up to be the referee for that match when he came back with Cena. I was like, awesome. Rock had this match and he wanted me to do it. I think Cena had a little bit of a problem doing the job because here’s Cena carrying the torch for the last 10 years at that time. He was busting his a*s, day in and day out. Here comes the Rock back after so many years of being in Hollywood and he’s got to job out to the Rock? Of course, the show is in Miami. The Rock is a big Hollywood superstar now. There was a little heat there. I think there was a little dissension, but, you have to go where the money goes. So, they put Rock over and I was happy about that. I felt bad for John in a way. But then, the second time when it came up, Rock goes, “Hey, do you have my match this time or does Chad Patton? I said, ‘Are you going over this time again or are you doing the job for him?’ He said, ‘Yea, I’m jobbing out to him this time.’ I said, ‘Great. Well I don’t have to count three on you. Let Chad do the match.’ He said, ‘I see which way you’re going.’ I said, ‘If you’re going over, get me back in the match.’ I was glad to do the first match. Cena had a lot to do with that because he liked Chad Patton a lot. I was glad I didn’t have to do it because Rock was doing the job the second time around.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co