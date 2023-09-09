Former WWE referee Mike Chioda talked about a wide range of topics on a Monday Mailbag episode on Ad Free Shows.

During it, he talked about Shawn Michaels’ WWE SummerSlam 2005 match with Hulk Hogan and criticism of his overselling in the bout.

“It was popping me inside,” Chioda said. “I was laughing inside, I was having fun with it, like he was. He was basically overselling. I kind of got the picture. He was just popping me inside without the smiling on TV. Of course, you can’t smile as a referee on TV. You can smile if you’re babyface and a heel. They don’t know what you’re smiling about … But not as a ref. But yeah, it just popped me way inside … It was just kind of like ‘holy sh*t!’ I knew what was going on. What are you going to do? I was like, ‘He’s making Hogan look strong!'”

“He’s the best at selling,” Chioda added. “Shawn Michaels could sell his ass off. It’s what babyfaces should do, heels should do, it’s both ways.”