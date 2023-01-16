While speaking on the Monday Mailbag w/ Mike Chioda podcast, the former WWE referee shared his pick for this year’s men’s Royal Rumble winner.

Chioda believes that Cody Rhodes will not only show up at this year’s Royal Rumble, but he’ll be the winner to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.

“I think it’s going to be Cody Rhodes. He’ll win the Rumble, get up on that second rope, look over at that WrestleMania sign, point to it, the referees will be screaming, giving him the cues. I believe it would be Cody Rhodes,” Chioda said. “I’m picking Cody to get this push. I mean, what’s Cody going to wait until next year to get this push?”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc