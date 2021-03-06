Legendary pro-wrestling referee Mike Chioda recently spoke with WrestleZone on AdFreeShows about a number of different topics, including how The Rock and Hulk Hogan’s famous WrestleMania match was his favorite that he’s ever officiated, and why Dolph Ziggler was a victim of bad booking. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls the Rock and Hulk Hogan one of his favorite matches he’s ever officiated:

There’s a ton of them: There’s Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold at WrestleMania with Mike Tyson as the enforcer on the outside. There’s Rock and Hogan. Even though it wasn’t such a technical match, a technical wrestling match, a high-flying match, the way the crowd responded to Rock and Hogan that night in Toronto at the Skydome, that always justs sticks in my head. That match there and there’s a ton of matches that really stick out strong, but I’d probably have to put Rock and Hogan on the top. I kind of just marked out for that match tremendously. The icon where I was growing up for many years, Hulk Hogan, and then facing the guy that was passing the torch to The Rock, basically. And then The Rock will say, ‘Yeah, you pass the torch to me,’ but then he went off to Hollywood after that!

Thinks Dolph Ziggler was a victim of bad booking:

I believe he is getting somewhat pushed now, but there was so many years where that kid had so much good talent and I’ve seen a lot of talent that had a lot of potential and just never made it. Just didn’t get through the political standpoint of the company. They kept giving it to Dolph and taking it right back. It’s hard.

On The Miz: