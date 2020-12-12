During his appearance on WINCLY, Mike Chioda spoke on what it was like to be the referee for the match between The Rock and Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania X-8. Here’s what he had to say:

It took us way off guard. It took everybody off guard. In my career at that time, almost 20 years ago and being in the business that long for 15 years at that point, it was phenomenal to see where Hogan in the early ’80s when I started in this business to where he got the company into what he did is as an entertainer in the professional wrestling business, in the industry. He was an icon throughout so many years in the business and still is one of the icons in the history of the business today. When Rock came up, and he was another icon, it was just icon against icon. It was something that was great to be a part of. It was unbelievable. It is one of the most memorable matches in my history and my career.

Credit: WINCLY.