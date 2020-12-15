During his interview with WINCLY, Mike Chioda revealed how referee contracts are set up in the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

They’re not employees. They’re independent sub-contractors. They’ll get their stuff. The ring crew referees, like I was for 20 years plus, I was a ring crew and referee, I got everything paid for, whether it was per diem, hotels, transportation, gas [and] everything. There are a lot of referees still with WWE that have to pay for their own hotels, cars, food, expenses on the road, health insurance and everything. AEW takes care of health insurance as well too, takes care of a lot.

