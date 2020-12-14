During his appearance on WINCLY, Mike Chioda spoke on how WWE referees are trained. Here’s what he had to say:
Yeah [they] train, but a lot of wrestlers are training wrestlers there too. They’re training them on their entrances, on their workmanship, on their selling [and] on taking bumps. The referees down there, how much experience does that referee have if he’s down there training referees that come in? Has he been a referee for 15-20 years?
Sometimes, when you’re a worker, a professional wrestler, you can come in this business, I’ve only seen that very few times, and be an unbelievable talent in a couple years. Sometimes, it takes a wrestler quite a few years to really learn the business, and that’s what I feel about refereeing. There may be some referees that come in and grasp it right away, but there’s going to be the majority that are going to need experience throughout.
Credit: WINCLY.