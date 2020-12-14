During his appearance on WINCLY, Mike Chioda spoke on how WWE referees are trained. Here’s what he had to say:

Yeah [they] train, but a lot of wrestlers are training wrestlers there too. They’re training them on their entrances, on their workmanship, on their selling [and] on taking bumps. The referees down there, how much experience does that referee have if he’s down there training referees that come in? Has he been a referee for 15-20 years?

Sometimes, when you’re a worker, a professional wrestler, you can come in this business, I’ve only seen that very few times, and be an unbelievable talent in a couple years. Sometimes, it takes a wrestler quite a few years to really learn the business, and that’s what I feel about refereeing. There may be some referees that come in and grasp it right away, but there’s going to be the majority that are going to need experience throughout.