During his appearance on WINCLY, Mike Chioda told a wild story about Vince McMahon once doing donuts in a WWE ring crew truck. Here’s what he had to say:

We were in Ridgefield, OH, had the ring crew truck, the WWF truck. Tony Chimel and I — Pittsfield, OH, on Thanksgiving day, we did Survivor Series for many years. So we’d be out in Ridgefield all week. I remember the Wednesday night before the show, we’re at the Holiday Inn, and everybody’s drinking, having fun. And he said, Mike, you got the keys to the goddamn ring truck?’ I said, ‘Yes sir.’ He goes, ‘God damn it. Give it to me.’ I said, ‘the keys to the ring truck Vince?’ He goes, ‘The keys to my ring truck.’ I went, ‘Oh, okay. No problem.’ We used to have a fanny pack back then.

I got the keys to the truck. Said, ‘Here you go, sir’ and I remember Pat Patterson — God bless his soul, miss him very well much as well — and everybody was sitting at the bar laughing and drinking. He takes the keys, and he starts going out. He goes, ‘I’m driving this goddamn truck! You like this truck?’ I said, ‘Yes sir.’ So I catch Tony Chimel in the corner, and I said, ‘Chimel! Hey, Vince wants to drive our ring truck.’ He’s like, ‘What? Get out here! He can’t drive the ring truck.’ I’m like, ‘You f–king tell him that. You tell the boss that.’ We’re in a tough situation.

He goes, ‘Guys, hop in. We’re taking this truck for a spin.’ Ice everywhere, snow everywhere. It wasn’t snowing at the time, but it snowed previously. He’s got the truck on one side almost. He’s taking turns, and we’re in the truck like, ‘Oh my God, he’s gonna kill us.’ He drove the truck around the parking lot two or three times. Man, he’s a pretty cool boss. He didn’t crash the truck. There were quite a few times I thought we were tipping that truck. He likes speed, and I was like, ‘This is not the vehicle to be driving, a ring crew truck.