During his appearance on WINCLY, Mike Chioda recalled Razor Ramon telling him to make a fast count during his infamous match against The 1-2-3 Kid during the early days of Monday Night Raw. Here’s what he had to say:

That was great. There was probably, I want to say, maybe 500 – 1,000 people in that arena but what a wrestling vibe that was. That was an amazing match being from a perspective of some young kid coming in, which became X-Pac, and he was the 1-2-3 Kid. Razor came up to me all day long because he loved how I counted. A lot of false-count finishes. One, two, kick out. Not today, you’d be on the same page as almost counting three and kicking out.

He says, ‘Man, I want you to make this the fastest count ever.’ He really didn’t want to do the job because I don’t think they were that great of friends at that point yet. They became good friends. He was like, ‘I want you to count as fast as you can. It’s your ass if you don’t count fast. You’ll make me look stupid sitting there for a long three.’ That’s when it was old school man. They cared about their character and cared about who they were doing a job to. We’ll be talking about that someday on AdFreeShows, a watch-along, hopefully coming up someday.