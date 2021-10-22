A recent episode of It’s My Wrestling podcast featured Mike Choida talking about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE referee told a story about Vince McMahon taking over the ring truck while he was drunk.

“I think we were in Richfield, OH. We used to do some Survivor Series on Thanksgiving. We used to do Richfield, OH. We used to go out there on Tuesday, but I think it was a Wednesday night going into Thursday, but it was Wednesday night and everybody was drinking at The Holiday Inn bar. Vince was getting hammered. Everybody was getting hammered.

Vince said, ‘Hey Mike. Where’s the ring truck?’ I said, ‘It’s right outside in the parking lot sir.’ It was snowing and there was a ton of snow from before. It was snowing at night. It was freezing because it was November at that time. Next thing you know, Vince is like, ‘Give me the god da*n keys to the truck Mike.’ I was like, ‘Yea sure boss. No problem.’

I gave him the keys and he said, ‘Ok, come with me.’ I look at Chimel (Tony Chimel). He was over at the table. I told Chimel, ‘Vince has the keys to the truck.’ He said, ‘Why the f*ck did you give him the keys to the truck?’ Me and Chimel came out. Now we’re in the truck with Vince. He’s doing donuts with this 20-foot truck with a sleeper cab. He’s shifting gears and saying, ‘God da*n it. Can’t this go any faster?’ I said, ‘Yea, if you’re going down the highway.’ I swear he almost tipped the truck two or three times. I thought he was going to capsize the truck.”