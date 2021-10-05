A recent episode of It’s My Wrestling podcast featured Mike Choida talking about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE referee recalled how Shane McMahon reached out to him after the company released him last year due to budget cuts.

“Shane McMahon reached out to me, it was nice of him to reach out and we go way back. From the days where we were training Shane with the ring crew and stuff. Tony Chimmel and I used to run the roads with him for several months after college and between college and stuff when he was going to college. It was nice to hear from him. I told Shane, the family, especially Vince, Linda, Hunter, Stephanie, and himself, thank you for all the years and the support and I appreciate it.”